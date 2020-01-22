WATCH: More sun and milder air coming in Wednesday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

An area of high pressure will scoot to the south and east of CNY mid to late this week. This will push milder air back into the region with highs getting back into the mid-30s by Wednesday and possibly flirting with 40 late in the week!

It also looks precipitation free with a fair amount of sun too Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday too!

Come the weekend the weather will turn more active and interesting.