WATCH: More sunshine and milder Thursday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)





THURSDAY:

Nice and quiet and a bit frosty Thursday morning.

We turn milder Thursday afternoon. Enjoy the sunshine and highs back into the mid to upper 40s. It’s a great day to get some fresh air or even maybe take down the outdoor holiday decorations.

FRIDAY:

It remains mild Friday, but moisture is moving north from the Gulf and low pressure will track east out of the Plains. They will combine to bring us some rain during the day.

WEEKEND:

More moisture will come at us from the south out of the Gulf of Mexico and then probably some Atlantic moisture too late Saturday through early Sunday as an area of low pressure spins up to the south of the Northeast on Saturday. The big questions for CNY Saturday through early Sunday are when will the rain change to snow and how much snow will fall??

At this time, it appears the changeover to snow will occur at first over the higher terrain during the day Saturday and then for all of CNY Saturday evening. At least some accumulation will likely take place across all of CNY with the greatest amounts probably occurring over the higher terrain.

It’s too early to talk about how much snow will fall especially because there’s some uncertainty regarding the storm track which will ultimately dictate when the changeover to snow happens and the amount of snow that falls. Stay tuned to NewsChannel 9 for updates regarding this weekend’s tricky storm system.

Regardless of how much snow falls Saturday through early Sunday, it will be much colder and blustery on Sunday with highs more seasonable.