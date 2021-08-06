WATCH: More warmth and humidity heading into the weekend

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

FRIDAY NIGHT:

High pressure is beginning to loosen its grip on Central New York and we will start to see the effects starting tonight.

First, clouds are on the increase and for a few hours around midnight there could even be a few light showers sneaking through.

With the extra cloud cover we expect temperatures to only drop into the 60s tonight.

WEEKEND:

The weekend is looking not too bad with plenty of dry time, but a weakening cold front is expected to try to push in from the northwest late Saturday/Sunday. That helps to spark a few scattered showers and storms from Saturday afternoon and evening.

The front approaching us Saturday gets hung up across Northern New York Sunday which is still close enough to be the trigger for a few more scattered showers and storms in the afternoon.  Again, there looks to be a good amount of dry time as well.

We are certainly more confident about our temperatures. We will be in the 80s both days with Saturday the warmest day as we reach into the upper 80s.

