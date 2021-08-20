WATCH: More warmth and humidity this weekend along with showers and storms

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

FRIDAY OVERNIGHT:

A few spotty showers are possible through the overnight.

It’s mild and muggy for everyone. Lows are in the mid to upper 60s. Watch out for patchy fog going into Saturday morning.

WEEKEND:

No change to the air mass over us for this upcoming weekend so look for more of the same, warmer than normal temperatures and plenty of humidity.

Although there is no front or low pressure nearby Saturday, the combination of the heat and humidity sill lead to scattered showers and storms in the afternoon. The threat for severe weather is low but there could be some heavy downpours.

There is a threat for more showers and storms Sunday afternoon, and we could get some extra moisture to help from the outer fringes of Hurricane Henri. The storm will make landfall somewhere along the Southern New England coast, perhaps as far west as New York City!

Stay tuned through the weekend for more details on its possible impact on our weekend weather.