WATCH: More widespread snow headed toward CNY but how much impact will it have?

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – It’s feeling more like December for all but looking more like December for many north of Syracuse thanks to the lake effect snow late Monday night into Tuesday.

OVERNIGHT:

Any lake snow well north of Syracuse continues to drift north, heading up closer to Watertown by late tonight.

An additional coating to 3 or 4” possible this evening across Southern Jefferson county. Otherwise, most of tonight is snow free across CNY up until late tonight when some flurries develop.

Lows overnight should drop into the 20s for all.

WEDNESDAY – WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

Periods of snow are expected Wednesday, especially come the afternoon and early evening. A trough of low pressure extending out of a system south of the region is the culprit. Snow tapers to a few snow showers and a maybe a brief squall or two across CNY Wednesday night.

Snowfall accumulation Wednesday should range from a coating to an inch or so. An additional coating to an inch or so of snow is possible Wednesday night thanks to the brief shot of lake snow.

Highs on Wednesday will stay in the low to mid 30s which is a few degrees below average for early December.

THURSDAY:

Other than a few flurries to start the day Thursday, the weather looks quiet with intervals of sunshine. Highs on Thursday top out in the mid to upper 30s.

THURSDAY NIGHT – FRIDAY:

A push of milder air trying to move in will likely trigger a little snow and wintry mix late Thursday night/early Friday morning.

Lows drop into low 30s Thursday night, but behind the first of two warm fronts to come through readings rise into the mid-40s Friday afternoon under a mostly cloudy sky to end the work and school week.