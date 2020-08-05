WATCH: Most refreshing night in 6 weeks for many!

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

Tropical Storm Isaias raced through the Mid-Atlantic and New England states Tuesday with extensive wind damage, flooding rains and even tornadoes. Central New York was on the fringe of the storm and luckily received only a soaking rain.

Conditions have improved for all across the Northeast Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday night as the remnants of the storm moves farther north into Eastern Canada.

TONIGHT:

The sky will be mainly clear and winds will settle to near calm tonight leading to the coolest night we’ve felt in CNY since June 25th when the low got down to 56°. It will be a good night to open the windows for some fresh air as lows should dip into the mid-50s overnight.

By the way, if you will be up on shores of Lake Ontario there could be a few waterspouts late tonight as the temperatures cool producing the necessary instability to produce a waterspout.

THURSDAY:

High pressure will be in charge and overhead Thursday providing CNY with lots of sun and a comfortably warm high in the upper 70s.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

High pressure will slide to the east slowly Thursday night and help usher in a bit of moisture in the form of clouds to CNY late Thursday night. Thanks to the clouds drifting in overnight for most, temperatures will not be quite as cool as Wednesday night. Lows should be in the upper 50s.

FRIDAY:

The end of the week will feature a blend of clouds and sun, a bit more humidity, a seasonable high around 80 and the slight risk for a few scattered showers/storms, especially near and south of Syracuse and the Thruway.

The little wave of low pressure providing the region with some clouds and a few scattered showers/storms on Friday will slowly scoot away from the Northeast late Friday night into Saturday.

WEEKEND:

Behind the small wave of low pressure we will be left with some of the nicest weather in the country with some nice sunshine and warm temperatures without too much humidity. Highs will be in the 80s. Stay tuned for updates.