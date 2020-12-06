WATCH: Movie with a Mission

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For the 31st year, NewsChannel 9 is hosting the “Movie with a Mission” to help the Rescue Mission Sunday from noon to 3 p.m.

Dan Cummings and Nicole Sommavilla host the film classic, “Scrooge,” with pledge breaks so you can support the Rescue Mission’s fight against hunger and homelessness. And you can help make a difference right now, with a tax-deductible pledge at MovieWithAMission.com.