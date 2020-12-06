WATCH: Movie with a Mission

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For the 31st year, NewsChannel 9 is hosting the “Movie with a Mission” to help the Rescue Mission Sunday from noon to 3 p.m.

You can watch the movie in the player above.

Dan Cummings and Nicole Sommavilla host the film classic, “Scrooge,” with pledge breaks so you can support the Rescue Mission’s fight against hunger and homelessness. And you can help make a difference right now, with a tax-deductible pledge at MovieWithAMission.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected