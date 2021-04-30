WATCH: Much cooler and very windy Friday, even some snow to close out April

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

FRIDAY:

We have a very windy, cool, and showery day on our hands. We’re not quite as rainy as the last few days but expect the morning rain showers to become more widespread during the afternoon and evening hours.

Highs Friday will struggle to get too much into the low 50s during the morning. Temperatures will drop into the 40s during the afternoon with a gusty wind, 30 to 40 mph, accentuating the chill.

There is a wind advisory for Central New York Friday. Click here for details.

The rain may even mix with, if not change to snow, especially across the higher terrain where a light accumulation could occur late in the day Friday into Friday night!

WEEKEND:

Thankfully, any snow should be over by sunrise Saturday morning as drier air and high pressure quickly builds in from the west.

Winds should ease up during the day, but it will remain brisk, especially Saturday morning. Bundle up if you have early Saturday morning plans outside. The wind chill through about 11am will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Temperatures are only expected to reach the 50s Saturday and the breeze will make it feel cooler.

The dry air is only temporary. There is the possibility for a couple late day showers Saturday towards and after sunset.

Sunday should at least feel more seasonable with highs getting back into the 60s, but some rain showers look to accompany the milder air. Areas south of Syracuse have the best chance of rain showers Sunday.