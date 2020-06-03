WATCH: Muggy and warmer this afternoon with just a few scattered showers/storm

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

THIS AFTERNOON:

It’s somewhat humid this afternoon and it will turn warmer too thanks to breaks of sun developing. Highs will be up near 75. It will be good to see some sun, but any sun will also help destabilize the atmosphere and likely trigger a few additional scattered showers/storms moving through the rest of the day into the start of tonight.

A weakening cold front is still slated to move through CNY this evening keeping the threat for a few more showers and storms going through about 9 or 10 this evening. The threat of severe weather is low, but we can’t rule out a strong to severe storm or two between 4 and 9 this evening as the aforementioned cold front slides through.

TONIGHT:

After a few evening showers/storms through about 9 or 10, the air will dry out and the sky will clear with lows in the mid to upper 50s. There may also be areas of fog developing too.

THURSDAY:

A bubble of high pressure builds in for Thursday and provides us with some great early summer weather! We will have sunshine and highs warming into the low 80s with pretty comfortable humidity levels. Enjoy!

FRIDAY:

Better pool weather will continue to end the week under some sun and even warmer temperatures. There is a slight risk for a shower/storm or two by the evening, but most if not all of the day looks to be dry. Highs should make it to near 85 and it will probably turn a bit more humid during the day too.