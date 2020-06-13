WATCH: Near record cold expected tonight under a clear to partly cloudy sky

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

TONIGHT:

The sky will be clear to partly cloudy tonight across CNY with a chilly low in the low to mid 40s. The normally chillier spots could dip into the 30s with possibly even a touch of frost up towards the Tug Hill and Adirondacks by dawn.

By the way, the record low in Syracuse for Sunday is 43 set back in 1970 so we will be close!

SUNDAY:

High pressure across Southeastern Canada, the center of the cool air mass, will remain just to the north for Sunday. This should lead to another dry day over Central New York with more in the way of sun too. Although still below normal for this time of year, temperatures do begin to moderate so we’re at least reaching near 70.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

High pressure overhead will ensure us of another cool night, but it will not be as cool as Friday and Saturday nights. Under a mainly clear sky and little to no wind the lows will drop into the upper 40s to around 50 for most Sunday night.

EARLY NEXT WEEK:

High pressure will not move much early next week so expect lots of strong June sunshine to do its thing and gradually warm us more and more each passing day so by mid-week we should be well into the 80s. Unlike last week, this warm up will not be accompanied high humidity.