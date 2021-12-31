WATCH: New Year rings in warm for CNY but winter weather lurks

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – We are ending the year mild, but we start the new year with changes in the weather.

FRIDAY NIGHT (NEW YEAR’S EVE):

2021 is going out feeling more like spring than winter. We’re still partly to mostly cloudy Friday night and temperatures in Syracuse with temperatures rising back into the 40s. Watch for areas of fog near the Lake Ontario shoreline and close to the Mohawk Valley.

If you are headed home late tonight, after 2 or 3 am there are likely to be some rain showers around. They will NOT cause any travel problems.

SATURDAY (NEW YEAR’S DAY):

The showers from Friday overnight are the forerunners of a more widespread area of rain and mild air headed our way for the first day of 2022. The steadiest of the rain looks to come later in the afternoon lasting into the night. There should be plenty of rain free periods up until this point.

It is even warmer for New Year’s Day as we end up around 50 degrees.

SUNDAY:

The warmth leading up to New Year’s Day departs Sunday. A cold front moves east through Central New York in the morning and temperatures begin to drop. 30s eventually turn to 20s as any rain changes to snow or snow showers. A light accumulation of snow is possible.

The greatest chance for anything more than inch of snow will be along the Lake Ontario shoreline and areas in the North Country. In fact, a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Northern Oneida, Lewis and Jefferson Counties Saturday night into Sunday for the combination of a wintry mix of sleet and freezing rain followed by a light accumulation of snow.

MONDAY:

Even colder air builds in Sunday night and Monday as high pressure and drier air arrives from Canada. Normally, given a warm Lake Ontario we might be concerned about lake effect snow but given a generally north-northeast wind and the dryness of the air things are looking to be dry over us.

Monday turns into our coldest day of the winter season so far with highs only in the 20s! This cold will be quick to arrive but quick to depart as well. Temperatures are already moderating Tuesday and we could be back in the 40s by midweek.