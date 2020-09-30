NewsChannel 9 First at 4 p.m. 9/30/20

(WSYR-TV) — Due to the Major League Baseball Wild Card game featuring the Miami Marlins versus the Chicago Cubs, NewsChannel 9 aired a special version of First at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

WEATHER

Live Doppler 9 is showing a few scattered lake effect showers to the north. Tonight is breezy and cool with a few passing showers overnight.

BALDWINSVILLE SUPERINTENDENT

Baldwinsville Schools Superintendent Matthew McDonald has informed the school board he is exploring other career opportunites.

MANLIUS POLICE LOOKING FOR ESCAPED PAROLE

Manlius Police are looking for Willie Jones, a parolee who ran away from officers wearing only boxer shorts.

NYS COVID-19 REPORT

Governor Andrew Cuomo says investigators are focusing on COVID-19 clusters in 20 different areas of the state.

CALLING HOURS FOR GARROW-MCDONALD

Calling hours and funeral arrangements have been announced for Elizabeth Garrow-McDonald, the 19-year-old Canastota woman who was found murdered last weekend.