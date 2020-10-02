WATCH: NewsChannel 9 First at 4 p.m.

(WSYR-TV) — Due to Major League Baseball on ABC, NewsChannel 9 is airing a special edition of First at 4 p.m. online.

WEATHER

A mix of sun and clouds on Friday with a few showers showing up on Live Doppler 9. So how’s the weekend forecast looking?

PRESIDENT TRUMP AND THE FIRST LADY TEST POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS

The news broke late Thursday night that President Trump and First Lady Melania are quarantining after testing positive for the coronavirus.

SUNY OSWEGO RETURNS TO IN-PERSON INSTRUCTION

After transitioning to remote learning after growing COVID-19 cases on campus, SUNY Oswego is returning to in-person instruction.

NY COVID HOTSPOTS

Governor Cuomo says the state is still dealing with several hotspots where COVID-19 infection rates soared, but overall the state is still at a 1% infection rate.

FLU SHOT CLINIC

Wegmans is hosting a drive-thru flu shot clinic at the NYS Fairgrounds this weekend. On Friday, long lines formed early for the event. Another clinic is scheduled for Saturday.

GREEK FEST ON THE GO

Cancelled due to the pandemic, organizers of the Greek Fest are now offering Greek food to go this.