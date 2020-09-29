NewsChannel 9 First at 4: Stay up-to-date on news and weather

(WSYR-TV) — Due to ABC airing Major League Baseball’s playoff games, NewsChannel 9 is airing a special online edition of First at 4 p.m.

Weather

Rain is still showing up on Live Doppler 9 in 4 o’clock hour and will continue through the rest of the night. Temperatures have turned much cooler as well. Keep the Live Doppler 9 app handy throughout the evening.

Several Schools Switch To Online Learning After COVID-19 Cases

The list of schools switching temporarily to remote learning because of COVID concerns continues to grow in Central New York. North Syracuse’s Roxboro Elementaryis learning remotely Tuesday. Jamesville-DeWitt Middle School, Fayetteville Elementary, Hannibal Central School District, and Clyde-Savannah School District are also remote learning due to COVID-19 cases.

COVID-19 Testing Clinic Wednesday in Cayuga County

A COVID-19 drive-thru testing clinic will take place at the County Highway Garage on 91 York Street in Auburn from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Destiny USA Shopping Hours

Destiny USA is returning to its normal shopping hours beginning Friday.

The 20202 Census Deadline is Fast Approaching

If you haven’t filled out your 2020 Census, it’s not too late but the clock is ticking. Visit 2020Census.gov to complete the form.

Presidential Debate

The first presidential debate will air tonight on NewsChannel 9 beginning at 8 p.m. You can also stream it live on LocalSYR.com.