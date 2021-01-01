WATCH: Nice and quiet this New Year’s Eve, but changes are ahead

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-



END OF 2020:

New Year’s Eve looks nice and quiet thanks to high pressure building in from the northwest. Temperatures should chill down into the 20s with partial clearing tonight as we ring in 2021.

START OF 2021:

A stronger storm system will come out of the Deep South and work west of CNY which will set Syracuse up for a mixed bag of precipitation Friday night. For this reason much of CNY is under a Winter Weather Advisory Friday night into the start of Saturday.

NEW YEAR’S DAY:

Most of, if not all of the New Year’s Day is dry with clouds increasing. Highs on New Year’s Day should be in the upper 30s.

FRIDAY NIGHT:

Precipitation likely begin as a quick shot of snow and sleet after 5 or 6 which will transition to freezing rain during the evening before the changeover to rain occurs near midnight Syracuse west bound. The icy mix will probably linger east of Syracuse and the I-81 corridor into the overnight by sunrise most areas of CNY will be experiencing just some rain showers. Temperatures are expected to start close to freezing Friday night, but rise well into the 30s to low 40s by daybreak Saturday.

Roads will likely become at least somewhat slick/sloppy for all Friday evening, but should improve for many near and especially after midnight Friday night. However, areas east of Syracuse out towards the Mohawk Valley, Tug Hill, Adirondacks and possibly some of the hills southeast of Syracuse will probably remain slick at least in spots overnight Friday night into early Saturday.

Snowfall amounts will be minimal Friday night ranging from a slushy coating to an inch Syracuse area points west to as much as 1 to 4 inches east of 81, especially across the higher terrain.

A glazing to a tenth of an inch of icing is possible around and west of Syracuse back up towards Lake Ontario and across the Finger Lakes. Up to a quarter of an inch of ice is possible near and east of 81, especially in the hills.

Yes, there will probably not be too much ice accumulation for most in CNY, but remember it doesn’t take much ice to make things very slick, so if you have travel plans Friday evening/night drive with extra caution as roads could be pretty slick and sloppy, especially Friday evening.

SATURDAY:

Any rain showers around to start Saturday will taper off by the afternoon with temperatures cooling back into the 30s during the afternoon hours.

SUNDAY:

Another system developing and moving up near the East Coast will probably produce at least a coating to a few inches of slushy wet snow for CNY Sunday afternoon and night. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid 30s.

Stay tuned for updates regarding this system and its impacts on us heading through the holiday weekend.