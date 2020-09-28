WATCH: Nice and summery the rest of today before fall and rain return Tuesday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

The very dry September continues, the driest September on record so far! For more on the rainfall/precipitation numbers in September, since the start of summer and this year click here.

THIS AFTERNOON:

High pressure that has kept us dry the last week is slowly breaking down. This allows a bit more moisture to sneak in today in the form of some clouds and a spotty shower or two to start the new week, but overall it should remain mainly dry. High temperatures this afternoon will be in the 80s for one more day! By the way, the average high for the end of September is in the mid to upper 60s.

If you enjoyed the summer-like temperatures over the weekend, soak up Monday because it could be the last time in 2020 we have 80 degrees in the forecast. Despite the warmth, it won’t be record-breaking. The record high for Monday is 87°.

TONIGHT:

It will be a breezy, very mild night with increasing clouds. A few showers will be possible towards daybreak Tuesday, but much of the night will be dry. Lows will be in the 60s once again so another night you can leave the windows open, plus the breeze will make it feel great! Just be sure to be ready to shut the windows if need be as some rain will probably be moving in sometime between 5 and 8 am Tuesday.

TUESDAY:

We finally have some rain coming back Tuesday. More widespread showers/rain arrives during the early to mid-morning and will last through majority of the day as a cold front slides slowly to the east of CNY during the morning. There will also be a wave of low pressure sliding up the front Tuesday night just east of the region. The result will be another wave of steadier, heavier rain with some downpours and thunder possible during the evening rush hour into Tuesday night.

Heaviest rain likely falls east of Syracuse and CNY, but it still appears that the region could pick up somewhere between a half an inch to an inch and a half possibly a bit more than that out towards Utica/Mohawk Valley and Norwich areas! The more significant rain is very much a welcomed and will help ease drought conditions that have developed for much of the area.

Tuesday’s cold front will signify a significant pattern change bringing back more fall-like weather. It’s safe to say you can put away the summer wardrobe now. Tuesday and the next several days including the upcoming weekend will feel a lot more like October as we start the new month Thursday. Stay tuned for updates.