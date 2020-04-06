WATCH: Nice and sunny this afternoon!

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

THIS AFTERNOON:

High pressure is providing CNY with a nice start to the new week. A good deal of sun with a light breeze and highs well into the 50s is what we will feel and see this afternoon. There will be more in the way of high and mid-level clouds moving in late in the afternoon/evening, but no rain is expected.

TONIGHT:

The sky will be mostly cloudy to start tonight but the sky will clear overnight with drier air and high pressure reestablishing itself. Lows will be in the mid-30s.

TUESDAY:

Looks like another pleasant day Tuesday with sun fading behind more clouds to round out the day. It will be a bit milder too with highs climbing to near 60.

TUESDAY NIGHT – WEDNESDAY:

The next chance of rain doesn’t look to arrive until late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning with a wave of low pressure scooting through. There may even be a t-storm or two late Tuesday night with the low pressure moving through. We should dry out Wednesday afternoon, but unfortunately clouds will probably be pretty stubborn Wednesday afternoon. Highs will be in the 50s Wednesday.

Big changes will be occurring Thursday across Central New York. Click here for the details.