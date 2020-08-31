WATCH: Nice way to round out August!

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

THIS AFTERNOON:

The week will start off and the month ends on a great note under some sunshine and seasonably warm/mild temperatures. Highs on Monday should make the mid to upper 70s and it will not be humid either.

TONIGHT – TUESDAY:

Clouds will be on the increase tonight into Tuesday and it will not be as cool as Sunday night. A couple of spotty showers and sprinkles are possible late tonight into Tuesday, the first day of September, as some moisture works in from the south on the backside of high pressure. Most of Tuesday will end up being dry though.

Highs Tuesday should be a little warmer reaching the upper 70s to around 80 with a steady southerly breeze, plus it will be a bit more humid under intervals of sun.

