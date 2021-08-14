WATCH: Nice weather lasts into Sunday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

SATURDAY OVERNIGHT:

After a nice sunny and bright afternoon Saturday, we are in store for a clear night.

Time to open the windows at night, lows Saturday night (and Sunday) are refreshing and back in the 50s.

SUNDAY:

High pressure builds just to our north, so winds come down Sunday compared with Saturday.

There is still plenty of sunshine and it remains dry and seasonably mild.

Enjoy!

MONDAY:

Our winds to start the week shift into the southeast and that means moisture starts to return.

We don’t think it turns out all that humid Monday, but clouds will be on the increase. At first, the clouds are thin so we should have filtered sunshine, but those clouds thicken and lower later in the afternoon.

Beyond Monday it does turns out more humid and warmer with a chance of showers and thunderstorms Tuesday right into the weekend. It won’t be raining all the time; it is more scattered in nature meaning there will be rain-free times to get your outdoor activities or chores in. Think of it as your typical mid-summer weather.