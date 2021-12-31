WATCH: No wintry weather on New Year’s Eve in CNY but there is some snow in our future

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – We are ending the year mild, but we start the new year with changes in the weather.

FRIDAY NIGHT (NEW YEAR’S EVE):

2021 is going out feeling more like spring than winter. We’re still partly to mostly cloudy Friday night and temperatures in Syracuse only drop to around 40.

The chances for any showers leading up to midnight are rather low but if you are headed home late tonight, after 2 or 3 am there are likely to be some rain showers around. They will NOT cause any travel problems.

SATURDAY (NEW YEAR’S DAY):

The showers from Friday overnight are the forerunners of a more widespread area of rain and mild air headed our way for the first day of 2022. The steadiest of the rain looks to come later in the afternoon lasting into the night.

It is even warmer for New Year’s Day as we end up around 50 degrees.

SUNDAY:

The warmth leading up to New Year’s Day departs Sunday. A cold front moves east through Central New York in the morning and temperatures begin to drop. 30s eventually turn to 20s as any rain changes to snow or snow showers. A light accumulation of snow is possible.

The greatest chance for anything more than inch of snow will be along the Lake Ontario shoreline and areas in the North Country. In fact, a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Northern Oneida, Lewis and Jefferson Counties Saturday night into Sunday for the combination of a wintry mix of sleet and freezing rain followed by a light accumulation of snow.

Even colder air builds in Sunday night and Monday turns into our coldest day of the winter season so far with highs only in the 20s!