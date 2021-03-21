WATCH: Not as chilly with the sky remaining crystal clear tonight

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

High pressure remains in charge over the coming days continuing the long stretch of sunshine and warming temperatures here in CNY! This won’t be good for the brush fire threat but will be for outdoor activities!

There will be a nice view of the International Space Station this evening.

TONIGHT:

The sky will be clear again with lows not quite as cold as last night as readings will be dropping to around 30.

MONDAY – TUESDAY:

High pressure remains in control early this upcoming week as the pattern over the eastern U.S. remains stagnant.

Expect more sunshine and even warmer temperatures well into the 60s to near 70 for the first half of the week!

NEXT CHANCE OF RAIN…

The next chance of a rain shower probably will not come about until Wednesday or Thursday and even that shower chance looks very low. The best chance of rain looks to be the end of the week at this point.

Enjoy this incredible start to Spring!