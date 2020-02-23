WATCH: Not as cold and mainly clear tonight

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

REMAINDER OF THE WEEKEND:

For outdoor enthusiasts, this weekend may be the best of the winter so far this winter season.

Saturday was a milder day for CNY with highs near 40 for most, but after a milder Saturday night, the last Sunday of February will be even milder to round out the weekend. Under plenty of sunshine and a bit of a southwest breeze, highs will likely reach at least the mid-40s on Sunday! Enjoy!

SUNDAY NIGHT:

A southerly breeze will stay up enough to make for a pretty mild night by late February standards Sunday night as lows will be in the 30s. Clouds will increase towards Monday morning too.

MONDAY:

We continue the mild theme on Monday but clouds will likely rule the sky. We will stay dry to start the week though. Highs on Monday will be well into the 40s once again.

The clouds on Monday will be in response to an approaching storm system that will bring a little rain in Tuesday that may mix or fall as a bit of wet snow across the higher terrain of the Tug Hill and Adirondacks.