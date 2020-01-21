WATCH: Not as cold and quiet for most tonight

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

TONIGHT:

Most of CNY will be tranquil tonight under a mostly cloudy sky, but there will be a limited amount of lake effect snow off the east end of Lake Ontario from about Pulaski to Watertown and out over parts of the Tug Hill tonight. A fresh coating to an inch or two of new snowfall is possible by Wednesday morning in these areas, but again most will see no snow.

REST OF THE WEEK:

The area of high pressure building in early this week will scoot to the south and east of CNY mid to late this week. This will push milder air back into the region with highs getting back into the mid-30s by Wednesday and possibly flirting with 40 late in the week!

It also looks precipitation free with a fair amount of sun too Wednesday and Thursday too!

Come the weekend the weather will turn more active and interesting. Click here for the scoop.