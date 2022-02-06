WATCH: Not as cold tonight, but what about the start of the new work week?

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – After a much more comfortable Sunday, it gets even milder heading into the start of the new work and school week.

TONIGHT:

We think enough of a breeze should help prevent temperatures from falling too much for most tonight. Lows are expected to drop to near 20, but low to mid-teens certainly will be felt in the normally colder spots under a clear to partly cloudy sky.

MONDAY:

High pressure keeps us dry for one more day Monday with sun fading behind increasing clouds towards sunset. It’s even milder with highs going above average. We think readings rise into the mid-30s to near 40 to start the new week.

MONDAY NIGHT – TUESDAY:

A weakening area of low pressure with its cold front over the Great Lakes will bring a little light snow at times late Monday night into Tuesday.

Little to no snow accumulation is expected for most late Monday night through Tuesday, but a few inches or more is possible in the most persistent snows east of Lake Ontario thanks to a little help off the lake.

Temperatures will be a bit cooler Tuesday, low to mid 30s, but still not bad for the first part of February.

The weather pattern becomes more unsettled as a couple low pressure systems bring rain and snow showers for the second half of the week.