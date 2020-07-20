WATCH: Not as hot and turning less humid with some sun this afternoon

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

THIS AFTERNOON:

This afternoon will certainly be cooler than the weekend was and another change that will occur during the afternoon will be the lowering of the humidity slowly but surely. Highs will be in the mid to perhaps upper 80s under a blend of sun and clouds.

TONIGHT:

Tonight will be partly cloudy and a much more comfy night for sleeping with the low dropping into the low to mid 60s.

TUESDAY:

High pressure will settle in from the west and provide us with a nice Tuesday. The sky will feature intervals of sun and it will be more seasonable without the high humidity too. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

In case you didn’t know, about one hour after sunset each evening for the next couple of weeks when there are no or very little in the way of clouds near the northwest horizon you should be able to see a comet NEOWISE! Click here for more details.