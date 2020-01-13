WATCH: Not as warm as the the weekend, but still pretty mild Monday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)



MONDAY – TUESDAY:

Weather looks quite tranquil to start the new week.

However, there is a Winter Weather Advisory for counties along Lake Ontario due to the threat of some light freezing rain and freezing drizzle. A light glaze of ice is possible.

There’s going to be more clouds than not and just a slight risk for a passing rain/snow shower or two during the midday and afternoon hours. High temperatures will be close to 40 on Monday.



Clouds will continue to be the rule in the sky above CNY right into Tuesday. A few rain showers are possible towards evening thanks to a weak system passing just to the north. Highs on Tuesday will be well into the 40s.

It will be a little cooler midweek, but still mild for January. Come late this week much colder, more typical of January air and at least a little snow will likely return to CNY. Stay tuned for updates this week.