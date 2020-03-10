WATCH: Not as warm, but still mild with rain Tuesday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

TUESDAY:

Our recent streak of dry days comes to an end on Tuesday.

An approaching cold front means rain for us, although the amounts aren’t particularly high. Most end up with a third to a half inch of rain before it tapers late in the day. The threat for any flooding with this rainfall is low.

The rain is scattered in nature for the morning commute through the afternoon. A steadier line of rain is scheduled to sweep across CNY with the passage of the cold front during the evening commute time.

In spite of the rain it remains relatively mild Tuesday with highs in the low 50.

WEDNESDAY:

Tuesday’s cold front moves through overnight Tuesday and some slightly cooler air moves in for Wednesday.

Temperatures are back in the 40s but that is actually more seasonable for this time of year.

We expect some sunshine early in the day with increasing clouds in the afternoon.