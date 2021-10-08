WATCH: Not as warm heading into holiday weekend but will it stay dry?

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

Lots of things going on this holiday weekend around the area from Apple Fest in Lafayette to the Boilermaker in Utica, Super Dirt Week in Oswego, SU football game, Spiedie Fest in Binghamton just to name a few! So…the BIG question is how’s the weather going to be over the weekend??

FRIDAY NIGHT:

It stays unseasonably mild Friday night. With partly to mostly cloudy skies we should only drop to around 60 degrees.

SATURDAY:

First off there are no real issues for Saturday. Yes, there may be more clouds then we’ve seen the last few days but it is looking more and more likely we stay dry during the day.

Those extra clouds likely cost us several degrees and that is why we are forecasting a high Saturday closer to 70 degrees.

SUNDAY:

The best chance of a few showers coming Saturday night into Sunday morning as a weak weather system approaches from the southwest.

We are also watching a wave of low pressure sliding up the East Coast. As of now it appears the bulk of the moisture stays out of the area but some of that moisture could enhance Sunday morning.

During our dry times Sunday skies remain cloudy and we may not reach 70 for a high.

MONDAY (COLUMBUS DAY):

High pressure, both at the ground and aloft, builds back in to end the holiday weekend. We expect more sunshine and dry weather Monday. Our temperatures rise back into the mid 70s and we could be even warmer on Tuesday.

Stay tuned!