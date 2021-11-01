WATCH: November starting off breezy, cool, and a few lake showers

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

Flood warnings remain in effect until further notice for Onondaga and Cayuga lakes.

MONDAY:

A cold front came through early this morning which is why it’s a damp start to the day. Now that a gusty, cool, west wind has picked up gusting over 20mph at times, some lake effect rain showers have form.

Lake showers will mostly stay east of Lake Ontario and north of the NYS Thruway Monday. Outside of those areas we’ll have some sunshine with highs in the low 50s. However, it feels cooler with the gusty wind.

MONDAY NIGHT:

Other than a few more showers east of Lake Ontario, Monday night is dry for most with lows dropping into the 30s to around 40 as winds become lighter.

TUESDAY:

A few showers return Tuesday with a little cold front. Those that live east of Lake Ontario probably see the most persistent showers thanks to the chilly west wind producing some lake effect rain and higher terrain snow showers.

Later in the afternoon the Finger Lakes and the Syracuse area may see some passing showers coming off Lake Erie. We’re not ruling out some wet snowflakes or graupel mixing in for the higher elevations of the Finger Lakes and south of Syracuse.

Highs Tuesday likely struggle to make it to around 50.

If you’re in the Tug Hill there’s a chance you could see your first snow accumulation of the season Wednesday! Stay tuned for further updates…