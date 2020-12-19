SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — During the college football season, there will not be a Saturday 6 p.m. newscast on NewsChannel 9 because college football is airing on ABC. However, you can keep up with all of your local news headlines every Saturday at 6 p.m. with a shortened newscast featuring NewsChannel 9’s Callihan Marshall and Storm Team Meteorologist John DiPasquale.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- WATCH NOW: 6 p.m. news update with Callihan Marshall and Storm Team Meteorologist John DiPasquale
- Tillie’s Touch grants over 300 wishes during Holiday Wish Giveaway event
- Onondaga Co. reports its 50th COVID-19 death in the last 7 days, making it deadliest week since pandemic began
- Watch: The Sunday Mass from the Syracuse Roman Catholic Diocese
- UK nixes Christmas gatherings, shuts London shops over virus
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App