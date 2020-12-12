WATCH NOW: 6 p.m. update with Callihan Marshall and Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jim Teske

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) -- It has been a deadly 24 hours for Onondaga County, as the county tragically announced they lost 11 more people due to COVID-19 Saturday.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Onondaga County has lost 294 people to the virus, and another five people are believed to have died from the virus, but were never officially tested for COVID-19.