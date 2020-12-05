WATCH NOW: 6 p.m. update with Callihan Marshall and Storm Team Meteorologist John DiPasquale

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) -- The COVID-19 crisis continues in New York State, as hospitalizations due to the virus were on the rise Friday.

In a conference call Friday, Governor Cuomo said that hospitalizations are becoming the important number to look at, and across New York State hospitalizations are on the rise. According to Friday’s COVID-19 data, 4,318 New Yorkers are now in the hospital with COVID-19. This is the most hospitalizations the state has seen since May 24.