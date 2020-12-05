SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — During the college football season, there will not be a Saturday 6 p.m. newscast on NewsChannel 9 because college football is airing on ABC. However, you can keep up with all of your local news headlines every Saturday at 6 p.m. with a shortened newscast featuring NewsChannel 9’s newest anchor Callihan Marshall and Storm Team Meteorologist John DiPasquale.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- WATCH NOW: 6 p.m. update with Callihan Marshall and Storm Team Meteorologist John DiPasquale
- COVID-19 hospitalizations on the rise across NYS, 69 more lives lost to the virus Friday
- President-elect Biden urges congress, Trump to pass COVID-19 relief, saying ‘Americans need help and they need it now’
- Former SU student arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting 2 students in August
- Watch: The Sunday Mass from the Syracuse Roman Catholic Diocese
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App