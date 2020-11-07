WATCH NOW: 6 p.m. update with Christie Casciano and Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jim Teske

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) -- COVID-19 data in New York State has been trending in the wrong direction over the past few weeks. On Friday, New York’s COVID-19 positive rate was the highest it has been in over five months.

According to the New York State Health Department, Friday’s COVID-19 test results showed a positive rate of 2.19% across New York State. This is the highest single-day positive rate for the state since June 1.