WATCH NOW: 6 p.m. update with Nicole Sommavilla and Storm Team Meteorologist John DiPasquale

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) -- Over 5,000 Central New Yorkers headed to the polls on the first day of early voting and joining them, were Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh and 24th Congressional District Candidate Dana Balter.

Mayor Walsh, and Independent, cast his ballot on the heels of a 14-day COVID-19 quarantine, and he told NewsChannel 9 he didn’t want to risk being in another quarantine on Election Day.