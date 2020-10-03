WATCH NOW: 6 p.m. update with Nicole Sommavilla and Storm Team Meteorologist Kate Thornton

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Due to college football airing on ABC at 6 p.m. on Saturdays, there will be no 6 o’clock newscast on NewsChannel 9 for the next couple months. However, you can keep up with all of your local news headlines every Saturday at 6 p.m. with a shortened newscast featuring Nicole Sommavilla and Storm Team Meteorologist Kate Thornton.

