WATCH NOW: 6 p.m. update with Nicole Sommavilla and Storm Team Meteorologist Kate Thornton

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) -- Leveling the playing field: that's the goal of a new soccer league designed for high schoolers in the Syracuse City School District.

The Syracuse City School District opted to postpone fall sports until March, but that's where Tillie's Touch came in to offer an alternative. The organization created an independent, all-boys soccer league for high school students in the district. The league is not affiliated with the district, but it's giving kids a chance at a season they're missing out on.