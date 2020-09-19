WATCH NOW: 6 p.m. update with Nicole Sommavilla and Storm Team Meteorologist Kate Thornton

Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Due to college football airing on ABC for the next few months, NewsChannel 9 will not have a 6 p.m. newscast on Saturdays. Instead there will be a two minute and 30 second update posted to localsyr.com every Saturday around 6 p.m., so you can stay up to date with your local news headlines.

Watch today’s update with Nicole Sommavilla and Storm Team Meteorologist Kate Thornton in the video above.

