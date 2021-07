SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In Syracuse on Wednesday, New York State Attorney General Letitia James has announced the indictment of 78 people charged with 355 crimes for their connections to two major drug distribution networks based in Central New York.

Four indictments were unsealed in court on Wednesday, detailing the networks of cocaine distribution and seizure of copious amounts of paraphernalia including drugs and firearms.