WATCH: NYSP press conference on Move Over Law

ONEIDA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Police are holding a press conference regarding the Move Over Law and to discuss the recent crashes involving State Police vehicle.

The press conference is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. and the following people are expected to participate:

Major Philip T. Rougeux, Troop D Commander

Sheriff Todd Hood, Madison County Sheriff’s Office

Sheriff Robert M. Maciol, Oneida County Sheriff’s Office

Undersheriff Jason M. Cassalia, Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office

