ONEIDA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Police are holding a press conference regarding the Move Over Law and to discuss the recent crashes involving State Police vehicle.
The press conference is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. and the following people are expected to participate:
- Major Philip T. Rougeux, Troop D Commander
- Sheriff Todd Hood, Madison County Sheriff’s Office
- Sheriff Robert M. Maciol, Oneida County Sheriff’s Office
- Undersheriff Jason M. Cassalia, Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office
Click the player above to watch.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- WATCH: NYSP press conference on Move Over Law
- WATCH: Pretty mild under some sun at time this afternoon
- Coronavirus outbreak takes toll on China’s stock market
- Coronavirus or common cold? How to tell the difference
- UN agency declares global emergency over virus from China
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App