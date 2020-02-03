1  of  2
Live Now
NYSP press conference on Move Over Law Trump impeachment trial wrapping up, closing arguments set to begin

WATCH: NYSP press conference on Move Over Law

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

ONEIDA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Police are holding a press conference regarding the Move Over Law and to discuss the recent crashes involving State Police vehicle.

The press conference is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. and the following people are expected to participate:

  • Major Philip T. Rougeux, Troop D Commander
  • Sheriff Todd Hood, Madison County Sheriff’s Office  
  • Sheriff Robert M. Maciol, Oneida County Sheriff’s Office
  • Undersheriff Jason M. Cassalia, Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office

Click the player above to watch.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected