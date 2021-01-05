WATCH: Occasional flurries and drizzle continue the rest of today

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)–

THIS AFTERNOON:

A weakening cold front will try to slide into CNY from the west with a few snow showers/flurries and areas of drizzle possible once again, but no significant precipitation is expected. Highs will be in the mid-30s this afternoon.

TONIGHT:

An upper level disturbance will slowly spin into the area tonight probably enhancing the flurries/light snow showers a bit during the night but it should not add up to anything more than a coating or so across the region. It will turn a little colder too with lows between 25 and 30. There also could be a touch of drizzle mixed in with the flurries this evening.

MIDWEEK:

A disturbance will slowly spin out of the area during the day Wednesday keeping some flurries going south and southeast of Lake Ontario especially so. It will also turn a little more brisk with temperatures staying a little above normal for early January. Unfortunately, the clouds will remain stubborn too through Wednesday and wind chills will probably be primarily in the 20s.

LATE WEEK:

The sky may at least brighten up a bit Thursday with a north-northwest wind and highs backing off into the low 30s.

We will stay uneventful to round out the week and are a little more hopeful for at least a little sun to end the week thanks to winds shifting to more of a north or even northeasterly direction. Fingers crossed that we can dry out some and squeeze some rays of sun out on Friday! Highs even with a little sun may struggle to reach the low 30s.

By the way, the average high for this time of year is in the low 30s.