Oneida Co. Executive criticizes Cuomo vaccine distribution, begs people to have a low key holiday

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente criticized New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s comments on Tuesday about how the state plans to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine.

Picente said the governor’s plan calls for sending the vaccines to regional hub hospitals for distribution.

But Picente says, by law, that’s the job of counties and county health departments. He says mass vaccinations are part of the emergency management plans that every county puts together. It’s something they have been working on and practicing.

Picente also says Oneida County has had 49 deaths related to COVID-19 since Dec. 1. He urged residents to have a different holiday celebration this year.

“We went through this just weeks ago with Thanksgiving and we saw a real spike in those numbers. I know it’s hard not to spend time with family. It breaks my heart that we can’t come together, that my family can’t be together as we’ve always had.”

He urged residents to take every precaution possible to limit the spread of the virus.