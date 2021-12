SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon delivered a COVID update Friday afternoon in Syracuse.

McMahon stressed the importance of getting vaccinated and boosted from COVID-19.

Also, the County Executive reiterated the importance of getting a COVID test if you are sick. McMahon remarked that he himself was a bit stuffy Friday, and he got a COVID test Friday morning and tested negative.

JUST IN: @CEJRyanMcMahon holds late briefing to announce 404 new positive coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours in @OnondagaCounty. He blames a Thanksgiving surge.



405 tests were positive on October 16.



The all time record is 499 cases on January 1, 2021. pic.twitter.com/n7Kilrnhy6 — Andrew Donovan (@AndrewDonovan) December 3, 2021

