Watch: Onondaga Co. Executive, Health Commissioner get their flu shots

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon and Health Commissioner Dr. Indu Gupta got their flu shots Wednesday to encourage the community to do the same.
For Gupta, a longtime physician, it was part of her annual routine.
For McMahon, it was his first flu shot ever.
McMahon admits to being a “baby about this stuff,” but says Wednesday’s flu vaccination didn’t hurt.
There are only two cases of the flu reported Onondaga County.
The leaders say it’s more important than ever to get vaccinated for the flu because it helps rule influenza out immediately if people have coronavirus-like symptoms.
Additionally, keeping the flu numbers down keeps beds at local hospitals more available to treat a surge in coronavirus patients.
