SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) -- Priscilla Czyz, 37, was sentenced in federal court on Monday in Syracuse to six months of probation for obstructing the mail.

Czyz pleaded guilty, admitting that between September 24, 2020, and October 7, 2020, she willfully failed to deliver mail entrusted to her by the United States Postal Service, specifically 354 pieces of political advertising mail to customers in Onondaga County.