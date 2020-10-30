Grand jury finds actions of SPD officers involved in September shooting were justified

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Friday, Onondaga County District Attorney William Fitzpatrick held a press conference in regards to a September 4, 2020 shooting of Steven Smith, 33, at a Sunoco gas station on North State Street in Syracuse.

A grand jury met on Thursday and found the actions of the officers involved were justified.

Around 12:45 a.m. on September 4, Syracuse Police were called to the scene. During the encounter, Smith was shot at least once and died at the scene. A weapon was found with Smith.

The officers involved have been identified as Sgt. Jason Wells and Officer Kenneth Sheehan. Both officers serve in the patrol division. Wells has been with the force for 11 years, Sheehan for six years.

WARNING: Body camera footage of the event was shown during the press conference and that could contain footage that some people find disturbing.