ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) -- The Tompkins County Sheriff's Department has a new K9 unit dog and is looking for help in naming the year and a half old yellow Labrador Retriever.

The department was able to purchase the dog thanks to a donation from "Sean's K9," a non-profit formed after the death of Sean Walsh while serving overseas in the military. Walsh had wanted to be a K9 handler after leaving the military. The foundation formed by his family and friends donates to police departments across the country to help sustain their canine programs.