TOWN OF CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) -- A Syracuse man is in serious condition after a logging accident that happened Thursday afternoon in the Cicero Swamp.

The Cicero Police Department, NAVAC Ambulance, along with several surrounding fire departments were called to a wooded area behind 6658 Route 31 around 12:47 Tuesday afternoon for a report of a man who was injured while logging.