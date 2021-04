SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) -- Some people leave their mark on places, long after they leave. That was Abraham "Gabe" Gabriel, who worked in the Syracuse City School District for decades. He died of COVID-19 back in February and now, his friends and former coworkers are doing what they can to honor his memory.

They all came up with the idea of getting a plaque, which now sits outside of his old social studies room at Grant Middle School. He taught there for more than 30 years. He was also a gymnastics coach, a Marine, and a major Syracuse Univesity fan, which was his alma mater. His friends say he often sat in on practices for the basketball team and had a front-row seat at all of their games.