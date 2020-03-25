WATCH: Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon & City of Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh announce Economic Resiliency Task Force

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) During his daily 3 p.m. coronavirus update, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon was joined by City of Syracuse’s Mayor Ben Walsh to announce the enactment of an Economic Resiliency Task Force to help guide community businesses and nonprofits through the COVID-19 pandemic and plan for economic recovery.
The city and county have partnered with CenterState CEO and the Manufacturers Association of CNY.
