Onondaga County sending 1,500 vaccine doses for clinic at SU

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County will provide 1,500 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Syracuse University for a clinic to be held on campus this week.

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon says the county is also talking to officials at SUNY ESF, Onondaga Community College, and Le Moyne College about how the county can help get vaccines to students at those schools.

McMahon also urged parents to take advantage of clinics at the Oncenter this Tuesday and Thursday to get their teenagers vaccinated. Clinics on both days will feature the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, which the Food and Drug Administration has authorized for use on people ages 16 and up.

The county is also talking to school districts about holding clinics at schools to get those 16 and up vaccinated.

McMahon says he expects that in a few weeks, the county will have to shift its strategy on vaccinations. He anticipates the large Oncenter vaccination site will have trouble filling appointments, and he says then the county will have to switch strategy and bring clinics to specific zip codes and neighborhoods to reach the goal of getting 70-85% of adults vaccinated.

Onondaga County expects by the end of Monday, more than 180,000 county residents will have received at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine, bringing the county’s vaccination rate to about 50% of its adult population.

Effective Tuesday, there are no restrictions as to who can get a COVID vaccine. Those 16 and over can get the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine and those 18 and over can get the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

McMahon reiterated more than 75% of the new cases of COVID-19 are in the population under 40 years old.

