Onondaga County COVID-19 Update
Watch: Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon gives COVID-19 update at 3 p.m.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After taking a day off from the podium on Saturday, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon returns on Sunday to give an update regarding COVID-19 at 3 p.m.

Click on the video above to watch the press conference live. If you see the weather radar at first, it will automatically switch to the press conference when it gets closer to 3 p.m.

